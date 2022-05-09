CIECA to Offer Webinar on Data Sharing

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Data Sharing in the Collision Industry and its Unintended Consequences,” is scheduled for May 24 at 2 pm EST.

The one-hour webinar will feature Pete Tagliapietra, managing director at DATATOUCH, LLC. Tagliapietra will talk about the importance of personal identification information (PII) and repair data privacy along with security trends in the collision industry. The discussion will also include the current and future impact on industry stakeholders.

“We all recognize the positive impact that CIECA standards have had on our industry,” said Tagliapietra. “It has allowed information to be shared with all segments of the collision industry.”

However, Tagliapietra said there is a lack of security and control around the EMS export. As a result, this has led to unintended consequences surrounding the vehicle owner’s personal information and repair data privacy. In addition to addressing these issues during his presentation, Tagliapietra will discuss the importance of giving collision repair facilities and customers the ability to control information sharing in the future.