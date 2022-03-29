 CIECA to Release First Standards of 2022
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CIECA to Release First Standards of 2022

on

SEMA to Collaborate with Ford on All-Female Vehicle Build

on

WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners

on

AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

Trending Now

Associations: SEMA to Collaborate with Ford on All-Female Vehicle Build

Associations: WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners

Associations: CIECA to Release First Standards of 2022

Consolidators: Ladies of CARSTAR Torcam Group Lead with Hard Work

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

CIECA to Release First Standards of 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its first standards release of the year, the 2022R1, will be available to members on April 20, 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As part of CIECA’s Technical Series, the organization will host a CIECAST webinar about the 2022R1 on Thursday, April 28 at 2 p.m. EST. In addition, an update will be given about CIECA’s API Standards (CAPIS) initiative and the technical tools being utilized, as well as information about the CIECA Simplified standards project.

The agenda will be as follows:

  • Overview of 2022R1
  • API Standards (CAPIS) initiative
  • Custom tooling, including Stoplight Studio
  • CIECA Simplified standards project

First, Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager, will discuss the latest changes to the CIECA Standards, which are included in the 2022R1. Reed said the focus of the 2022R1 was to simplify CIECA’s technical documentation. In addition to spell-checking the documents, correcting hyperlinks and creating new test instances, there is one new code list value for ADAS added by CIECA’s Emerging Technology Committee.

Advertisement

Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise, Mitchell International, and the chairman of CIECA’s Architecture Committee, will then provide an update about the CAPIS initiative to create JSON Standards for the collision industry.

Andy Bober, a software engineer at Entegral, and Mike Hastings, product manager at Car-Part.com, will talk about specific tools used for the project. Both are active members of CIECA’s Architecture Committee. Hastings will give a demo of the CAPIS Vehicle VIN Information Request in Stoplight Studio, and Bober will talk about custom tooling CIECA uses to automate testing and bundling the new CAPIS JSON Standards.

Advertisement

Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA, will also share information about the CIECA Simplified standards project, which aims to offer standards that meet the needs of CIECA’s membership and the industry.

“CIECA recognizes that we have a very diverse customer base with wide variations in skill, knowledge and experience,” said Barry. “CIECA Standards today can be difficult for new users to understand and use. We need to make our products accessible to all skill levels and offer products that meet the needs of our membership and address the gaps in the industry.”

CIECA’s Architecture Committee publishes updated collision industry standards twice a year. Prior to the release, the Architecture Committee will hold a quality assurance (QA) virtual meeting on April 4 to review the changes to the BMS, code list, instance documents and schemas; verify they meet the architecture guidelines; validate spelling; and ensure all changes to the BMS are in the schema.

Advertisement

To register for the April 28 CIECAST webinar, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Associations: SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Associations: SCRS Repairer Driven Education Sessions Now Available Online

Associations: Dents.co Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business