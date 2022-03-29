CIECA to Release First Standards of 2022

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its first standards release of the year, the 2022R1, will be available to members on April 20, 2022.

As part of CIECA’s Technical Series, the organization will host a CIECAST webinar about the 2022R1 on Thursday, April 28 at 2 p.m. EST. In addition, an update will be given about CIECA’s API Standards (CAPIS) initiative and the technical tools being utilized, as well as information about the CIECA Simplified standards project. The agenda will be as follows: Overview of 2022R1

API Standards (CAPIS) initiative

Custom tooling, including Stoplight Studio

CIECA Simplified standards project First, Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager, will discuss the latest changes to the CIECA Standards, which are included in the 2022R1. Reed said the focus of the 2022R1 was to simplify CIECA’s technical documentation. In addition to spell-checking the documents, correcting hyperlinks and creating new test instances, there is one new code list value for ADAS added by CIECA’s Emerging Technology Committee.

Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise, Mitchell International, and the chairman of CIECA’s Architecture Committee, will then provide an update about the CAPIS initiative to create JSON Standards for the collision industry. Andy Bober, a software engineer at Entegral, and Mike Hastings, product manager at Car-Part.com, will talk about specific tools used for the project. Both are active members of CIECA’s Architecture Committee. Hastings will give a demo of the CAPIS Vehicle VIN Information Request in Stoplight Studio, and Bober will talk about custom tooling CIECA uses to automate testing and bundling the new CAPIS JSON Standards.

Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA, will also share information about the CIECA Simplified standards project, which aims to offer standards that meet the needs of CIECA’s membership and the industry. “CIECA recognizes that we have a very diverse customer base with wide variations in skill, knowledge and experience,” said Barry. “CIECA Standards today can be difficult for new users to understand and use. We need to make our products accessible to all skill levels and offer products that meet the needs of our membership and address the gaps in the industry.” CIECA’s Architecture Committee publishes updated collision industry standards twice a year. Prior to the release, the Architecture Committee will hold a quality assurance (QA) virtual meeting on April 4 to review the changes to the BMS, code list, instance documents and schemas; verify they meet the architecture guidelines; validate spelling; and ensure all changes to the BMS are in the schema.

