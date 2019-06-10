CIECA to Hold Webinar on the Modern Claims Experience Using Intelligent FNOL

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced a new webinar, “The Modern Claims Experience Using Intelligent FNOL.” The webinar will be presented by Michael Naoom, AVP, claims experience for Safelite Solutions, on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. CST.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Naoom will discuss the emergence of intelligent FNOL (first notice of loss) and how it can be used during the claims process. He will talk about the importance of adopting digital claims and what the industry needs to do to remain competitive and avoid disruption. He will also explain how telematics can enhance the customer experience, reduce cycle time and improve repair efficiency. Throughout the presentation, Naoom will cite real-world examples of organizations incorporating digital claims into their businesses and how it is changing their day-to-day operations.

Naoom has served in various roles within the automotive service and collision industry for over 20 years. In 2013, he began working at Audatex as director of professional services, leading the company’s team of strategic account managers, consulting the company’s clients on their metrics and aiding in the development of new products. Naoom joined Safelite Solutions in 2016 as AVP, claims experience where he is responsible for auto claims product development strategy and implementation.

To register, click here.