CIECA Webinar to Feature CCC Discussing Impact of AI on Claims

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “How Activating AI and Network Connections is Redefining the Claims and Repair Experiences,” is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. EST.

The webinar will feature Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer, and Shivani Govil, chief product officer, of CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC).

“There are two prominent yet competing trends driving our industry: increasing complexity over the long term and consumers’ desire for simplicity,” said Fredman. “Both challenges can be solved with data.”

Added Govil, “Our discussion is for those ready to embrace the capabilities and connections that will allow them to extract meaningful insights and embed actionable information into every step of the customer journey. Through the power of mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), telematics and more, these experiences can unlock new business possibilities – and meet new consumer expectations.”

Topics will include:

  • Macro trends impacting all segments of the collision industry
  • How today’s technologies – cloud, AI, mobile and telematics – are being utilized across the industry
  • The role ecosystems play in delivering transformation and touchless experiences

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

