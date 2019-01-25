CIECA Welcomes BirdEye as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that BirdEye recently joined the association as a corporate member.

“Trusted by over 40,000 local businesses, our company focuses on reputation management by enabling companies to obtain reviews and feedback from review sites, social media and net promoter scores,” said David Tulkin, director of business development at BirdEye.

The feedback is then used to assist BirdEye’s clients in better understanding customers, benchmark performance, improve operations and establish a positive online presence.

BirdEye was founded in 2012 by Google, Yahoo and Amazon alumni and backed by Silicon Valley companies including Trinity Ventures, Salesforce Founder Marc Benioff and Yahoo Co-founder Jerry Yang.

“Collision repair centers and body shops that use the BirdEye SaaS platform in conjunction with CCC One are able to automatically send review requests to customers in real time asking for feedback,” said Tulkin. “With authentic customer reviews, collision repair shops will be able to reach more prospective customers and establish the strong online reputation required to drive new business growth.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CIECA to help the collision repair industry improve online visibility, build customer trust and gain more customers. We share CIECA’s mission and vision to help develop innovative communication standards that allow collision centers and body shops to be more efficient in gaining a deeper understanding of their consumers.”