CIECA Welcomes Rivian as New Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Rivian has joined their organization as a corporate member.

Founded in 2009, Rivian is privately held and employs 6,000-plus employees globally. The company has developed and vertically integrated a connected electric platform that can be applied to a range of applications, including the company’s Adventure Network, and B2B products, such as the last-mile delivery vans. Brandon Chittenden, senior collision estimation analyst for Rivian, said the company’s launch products, R1T and R1S, were developed to provide performance, off-road capability and utility. Customer deliveries began in September 2021 out of Rivian’s manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill. Chittenden said that Rivian is fortunate to have a diverse team of industry experts from across the collision repair landscape, ranging from OEMs, insurance companies, collision estimating and shop management system software providers, as well as independent and MSO repair facilities.

“We are excited to join CIECA as the newest EV OEM to market, bringing attention to the latest vehicle technology and promoting terminology adoption/evolution,” said Chittenden. The team has deep history rooted in former participation with CIECA and other industry bodies. “We joined CIECA because the organization recognizes the importance of establishing, maintaining and bettering industry terminology, data exchange standards and actively participating with other OEMs to efficiently promote the movement of data,” Chittenden said. “This not only benefits our industry partners, but it also serves our customers’ needs for high-quality and safe repairs.” Chittenden said that CIECA standards are important for Rivian and the industry as they unite partners deeply involved in the repair of vehicles.

