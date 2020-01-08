CIECA Welcomes UNIBODY AutoTech Collision Center as New Corporate Member

UNIBODY AutoTech Collision Center recently joined the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association as a corporate member. Established in 2008 by Michael Chong, the company offers full-service auto repair and maintenance in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Chong said that he is continually looking to expand his knowledge of the industry so he can bring education and information back to Hawaii and his team of 24 employees. He regularly attends industry events such as the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), the SEMA Show and other meetings hosted by associations like the Society of Collision Repair Specialists. He learned about CIECA while attending some of these events and decided to join the organization.

“Today’s vehicles are like smartphones on wheels,” said Chong. “CIECA seems to be ahead of the game when it comes to technology, and I look forward to gaining knowledge and meeting great people at CIECA.”

Chong said that with technology and safety systems growing every day, he and his employees recognize the importance of refocusing on how vehicles are repaired today while consumers are demanding instant satisfaction.

“CIECA standards are important,” said Chong. “As technology continues to evolve and collision repair businesses adapt, standards help us better communicate and evolve in our changing industry.”

For more information about CIECA, visit cieca.com.