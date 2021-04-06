CIECA’s First Standard Will Be Available April 21

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its first standards release of the year, the 2021R1, will be available to members on April 21, 2021. The release includes updates made to the CIECA Code List and two new messages requested by the Salvage Committee.

As part of CIECA’s Technical Series, the organization will host a CIECAST webinar about the 2021R1 on April 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. CST. Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA, will present an overview of the latest changes that are part of the 2021R1.

CIECA’s Architecture Committee publishes updated collision industry standards twice a year. Prior to each release, the Architecture Committee holds quality assurance (QA) sessions to review the changes to the BMS, code list, instance documents and schemas; verify they meet the architecture guidelines; validate spelling; and ensure all changes to the BMS are in the schema.

“This release is a great example of how CIECA committees work together to form industry standards,” said Reed.

During the last QA for the 2020R2, Reed said that Architecture Committee members identified items that were not meeting the architecture guidelines. As a result, research was conducted by all involved and sent to CIECA’s committees for review. Updates were then made to the CIECA code list to ensure certain code list values were in sync with CIECA’s architecture guidelines. They include part type, rate type, labor type, total type and other charges.

Reed said the other main change to the 2021R1 is the implementation of two new messages requested by CIECA’s Salvage Committee related to the disposition inquiry.