CIF Announces 2023 Board of Trustees

The board includes 15 individuals who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced their Board of Trustees and elected officers for 2023. The board includes 15 individuals who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

The incoming 2023 officers, rounding out the executive leadership, are as follows:

  • Dan Risley of CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., elected to the position of president
  • Casey Steffen of Saint-Gobain Abrasives, elected to the position of vice president
  • Jim Ocampo of Axalta, elected to the position of treasurer
  • Petra Schroeder, Collisionista, continuing as secretary
  • Michael Quinn of AirPro Diagnostics, immediate past president

CIF also welcomes the following newly elected trustees for 2023:

  • Martin Crowell of GEICO
  • Harry Hall of National Coatings & Supplies / Single Source
  • Paul Hill of I-CAR
  • Brenda Hogen of PartsTrader
  • John Webb of TenPoint Complete

Trustees continuing their terms to serve CIF are:

  • Yvette Burke of Enterprise
  • Jordan Hendler of Admin Concepts
  • Frank LaViola
  • Scott Walton of Sherwin-Williams
  • Jeff Wildman of BASF

CIF would like to congratulate the 2023 Board of Trustees as well as thank the departing trustees for their dedication and commitment over the many years of service they provided to the CIF mission and vision. Departing CIF trustees finishing their terms at the end of 2022 are:

  • Cheryl Boswell of DCR Systems
  • Kelly Broderick of Sherwin-Williams
  • Ann Gonzalez, industry consultant
  • Bryan Robinson of PPG

“CIF has been fortunate to have the involvement of so many incredible industry colleagues who are dedicated to providing support to our brothers and sisters in need,” said Michael Quinn, immediate past president of CIF. “I’d especially like to thank our outgoing trustees who have provided such inspiration and hands-on support over the years. They will be truly missed.”

Added newly elected CIF President Dan Risley of CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.  also commented, “I’m humbled by the confidence the Board has placed in me and I’m thrilled to be able to carry on the CIF mission with the support of an amazing group of Board colleagues. I welcome our new Trustees and look forward to continuing the CIF legacy of service in 2023.”

For more information on CIF or to learn how to get involved, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

