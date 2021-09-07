CIF Announces asTech as Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that asTech, a Repairify company, has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the “Urgent Care” level with a $5,000 pledge. The annual donor program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work.

Click Here to Read More

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers five levels of annual funding options, each featuring a suite of benefits to the donor throughout the calendar year. All donations to CIF are tax deductible.

“We are very pleased with the support from asTech to the foundation,” said CIF Trustee Cheryl Boswell of DCR Systems. “We truly appreciate this generosity which allows CIF to assist collision repair professionals in times of need. Thank you.”

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program,” or email [email protected].