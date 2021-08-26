The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Auto Video Engage has donated the use of their newly introduced video testimonial marketing platform for CIF to use in their communication efforts. This technology will help build awareness of CIF to the industry at large.

CIF is collecting video testimonials of its unique work to serve those in need from past recipients to donors as well as former and current board trustees. These brief videos will be available on social media and the organization’s website. The power of video cannot be understated. It drives search engine optimization (SEO) on the internet, delivers information in an understandable manner and gives ultimate credibility to testimonials. AutoVideoEngage is a one-stop video marketing platform that captures and edits video content in a simple and quick way. It allows businesses of all sizes to share their stories and drive awareness and growth.

