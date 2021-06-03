CIF Announces Axalta as Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Axalta Coating Systems has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care level with a $5,000 pledge.

Click Here to Read More

The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work.

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers five levels of annual funding options, each with its own suite of benefits to the donor throughout the calendar year. All donations to CIF are tax deductible.

“Over the years, Axalta has been a steady supporter of the Collision Industry Foundation,” said CCC’s Dan Risley, treasurer of the CIF. “We truly appreciate their generosity, which allows CIF to assist collision repair professionals in times of need. Thank you.”