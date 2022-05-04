CIF Announces BASF as Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that BASF will participate in the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge. The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events. “In their times of need, we want to make sure our collision partners are taken care of,” said Jane Niemi, marketing manager for BASF Refinish North America. “If we can help offset the devastation and stress of catastrophic events by participating in this program, we are honored to offer our pledge.”

Click Here to Read More

Added Yvette Burke, vice president of the Replacement & Leisure Division at Enterprise and member of the CIF Board of Trustees, “We are extremely grateful for BASF’s support of the Annual Donor Program, which will help advance CIF’s mission to respond to the urgent needs of the collision industry. Enterprise is dedicated to supporting the communities and industries where we operate. And as an industry leader in car rental and mobility, we are honored to work alongside partners who share in our commitment to be there for collision repair professionals when they need it most.”



The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry that provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. For more information, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.