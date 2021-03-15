CIF Announces CCC as First Contributor to Annual Donor Program

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF), the charitable arm of the collision repair industry, announced that CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) has become the first organization to support its Annual Donor Program.

The Annual Donor Program, introduced last month, is designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when the industry has been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events. CCC’s pledge is at the First Responder level, committing $10,000 annually to support CIF.

“The Collision Industry Foundation plays an integral role in our industry, supporting our community when the unexpected happens,” said Dan Risley, vice president, automotive services group, CCC and CIF Trustee. “CCC is proud to support CIF and its work to ensure the long-term strength and success of the companies and individuals that make up our industry.”

CIF provides emergency relief to collision repair professionals by securing and distributing donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other devastating events. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work.

“We appreciate the generosity of CCC in support of the CIF mission and welcome them as our very first annual donor,” said Michael Quinn, president of CIF and AirPro Diagnostics. “Thanks to CCC and other CIF donors, we are able to continue our important work assisting collision repair professionals who have been impacted by catastrophic life-changing events.”