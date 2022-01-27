CIF Announces Enterprise Holdings as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Enterprise Holdings has committed to participate again in the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the second time in a row for a donation at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge.

The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“At Enterprise, we are committed to supporting the thousands of communities where we operate,” said Yvette Burke, vice president of the Replacement & Leisure Division at Enterprise. “We play a critical role in providing local transportation alternatives when natural disasters strike in communities. As an industry leader, we also have a huge stake in the future of the collision repair industry. The mission of CIF to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events perfectly aligns with ours, and we are honored to support their work.”