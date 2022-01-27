 CIF Announces Enterprise Holdings as Repeat Annual Donor
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CIF Announces Enterprise Holdings as Repeat Annual Donor

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

People on the Move

on

Consolidator Report
Advertisement
The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

Seven ways you can properly handle and dispose of your shop's waste streams.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top news stories of 2021.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: People on the Move

News: Consolidator Report

News: CIF Announces Enterprise Holdings as Repeat Annual Donor

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CIF Announces Enterprise Holdings as Repeat Annual Donor

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Enterprise Holdings has committed to participate again in the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the second time in a row for a donation at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“At Enterprise, we are committed to supporting the thousands of communities where we operate,” said Yvette Burke, vice president of the Replacement & Leisure Division at Enterprise. “We play a critical role in providing local transportation alternatives when natural disasters strike in communities. As an industry leader, we also have a huge stake in the future of the collision repair industry. The mission of CIF to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events perfectly aligns with ours, and we are honored to support their work.”

Advertisement

Added CIF Trustee Cheryl Boswell of DCR Systems, “We are truly thankful for Enterprise’s continued support. Because of their generosity, CIF will be able to help those who have experienced a disaster and help them get back to work.”

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program,” or email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco

News: Axalta Commits to New Sustainability Goals for 2030

Associations: Nominations Open for 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business