CIF Announces Participation in Giving Tuesday

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it will be participating once again in the global day of charity and generosity, “Giving Tuesday,” held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Leading up to that day, the CIF invites the industry to join the CIF challenge of raising $10,000.

The CIF is asking individuals or companies to donate just $20 to celebrate CIF’s 20th anniversary and replenish CIF funds. With that donation, it will take only 500 people to reach CIF’s fundraising goal. Every donation will assist CIF’s disaster relief efforts. All donations to CIF are tax deductible.

To donate, click here.

If you’re a collision repairer who has experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events, you can apply for assistance here.

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program,” or email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.