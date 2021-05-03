Connect with us

News

CIF Announces Last Call for Virtual Silent Auction

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced last call for their virtual silent auction. Bidding will close on Friday, May 7 at 3 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

There are over 40 items to bid on, with something for everyone. Bid on sports memorabilia like autographed items by Joe Namath, Pete Rose and Wayne Gretzky. Or music keepsakes like a Rolling Stones custom guitar, a Beatles custom-framed record display, or a Rat Pack display.

Perhaps a cooking lesson by a top chef is right up your alley, or a personal virtual piano lesson with a Julliard alumnus.

How about a memorable travel experience such as an offshore salt water fishing experience, or attending the Masters 2022 or 2023 golf tournament? Or the 2022 or 2023 Kentucky Derby?

With Mother’s day coming up, how about a purse or jewelry items? Or industry training from the Automotive Management Institute or I-CAR?

All profits earned will go directly to the CIF disaster relief fund. Thanks to the generosity of the many industry and individual donors, CIF has been able to provide assistance to hundreds of collision professionals over the years after devastating hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding and other catastrophic events.

To check out all the auction items, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: SATA Launches Leather Belt Promotion in May

News: Crash Champions New Lenox, GEICO Donated Recycled Ride

News: St. Louis I-CAR Committee to Host Helicopter Golf Ball Drop

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chicagoland Supports Lincoln Technical College

Advertisement

on

CIF Announces Last Call for Virtual Silent Auction

on

Classic Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

on

Certified Collision Group Announces Strategic Hire

on

TechForce Foundation Announces Finalists for 2021 FutureTechs Rock Awards
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Classic Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

News: Certified Collision Group Announces Strategic Hire

News: TechForce Foundation Announces Finalists for 2021 FutureTechs Rock Awards

Products: Dannmar Unveils Fully Upgraded Line of Car Lifts, Wheel Service Equipment

News: CIF Announces Last Call for Virtual Silent Auction
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Snap-on Diagnostics

Snap-on Diagnostics
420 Barclay Blvd, Lincolnshire IL 60069
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business