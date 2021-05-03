The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced last call for their virtual silent auction. Bidding will close on Friday, May 7 at 3 p.m. EST.

There are over 40 items to bid on, with something for everyone. Bid on sports memorabilia like autographed items by Joe Namath, Pete Rose and Wayne Gretzky. Or music keepsakes like a Rolling Stones custom guitar, a Beatles custom-framed record display, or a Rat Pack display.

Perhaps a cooking lesson by a top chef is right up your alley, or a personal virtual piano lesson with a Julliard alumnus.

How about a memorable travel experience such as an offshore salt water fishing experience, or attending the Masters 2022 or 2023 golf tournament? Or the 2022 or 2023 Kentucky Derby?

With Mother’s day coming up, how about a purse or jewelry items? Or industry training from the Automotive Management Institute or I-CAR?

All profits earned will go directly to the CIF disaster relief fund. Thanks to the generosity of the many industry and individual donors, CIF has been able to provide assistance to hundreds of collision professionals over the years after devastating hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding and other catastrophic events.

