Click Here to Read More

The CIF Annual Donor Program was designed to recognize organizations that support CIF efforts with recurring annual donations, allowing CIF to continue providing support to collision repair individuals who have been impacted by natural disasters or other catastrophic events like COVID-19, the Texas fires and flooding and much more.

“Providing service is at the core of what we do at NAPA Auto Parts,” said Cameron Richardson, vice president of Consumer Product & Retail Operations, NAPA. “Whether we are supporting our own employees or our partner collision repair professionals, we know how important taking care of people is and we are pleased to be working with CIF. This donation will help CIF support individuals suffering from the impact of catastrophic events.”

Added Collision Industry Foundation Trustee Scott Walton, “We are grateful to NAPA AUTO PARTS for their donation and we look forward to joining forces through our new partnership.”

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers specific benefits to donors throughout the calendar year, depending on the level of support they wish to commit to for annual funding. Benefits may include website visibility, social media publicity, press release, signage at live and virtual events, certificates, plaques and admission to CIF live or virtual events.