Connect with us

News

NAPA Joins CIF Annual Donor Program

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that NAPA Auto Parts has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care level.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The CIF Annual Donor Program was designed to recognize organizations that support CIF efforts with recurring annual donations, allowing CIF to continue providing support to collision repair individuals who have been impacted by natural disasters or other catastrophic events like COVID-19, the Texas fires and flooding and much more.

“Providing service is at the core of what we do at NAPA Auto Parts,” said Cameron Richardson, vice president of Consumer Product & Retail Operations, NAPA. “Whether we are supporting our own employees or our partner collision repair professionals, we know how important taking care of people is and we are pleased to be working with CIF. This donation will help CIF support individuals suffering from the impact of catastrophic events.”

Added Collision Industry Foundation Trustee Scott Walton, “We are grateful to NAPA AUTO PARTS for their donation and we look forward to joining forces through our new partnership.”

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers specific benefits to donors throughout the calendar year, depending on the level of support they wish to commit to for annual funding. Benefits may include website visibility, social media publicity, press release, signage at live and virtual events, certificates, plaques and admission to CIF live or virtual events.

Advertisement

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program” or email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Original One Parts Names Ben Bowman Senior VP of Global Supply Chain

News: New Report from IRC Shows 1 in 8 Drivers Uninsured

News: Videos of the Week

News: Association News

Advertisement

on

NAPA Joins CIF Annual Donor Program

on

Axalta Survey Reveals Color is Key Factor in Most Vehicle Purchasing Decisions

on

ASE: Free Materials For Automotive Service Professionals Month

on

AASP/MA Introduces New Dental Plan Benefit
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Axalta Survey Reveals Color is Key Factor in Most Vehicle Purchasing Decisions

Technical: EV Batteries: Design, Function and Handling

News: ASE: Free Materials For Automotive Service Professionals Month

Associations: AASP/MA Introduces New Dental Plan Benefit

Video: VIDEO: Increasing Touch Time
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

TP Tools & Equipment

TP Tools & Equipment
7075 State Route 446 PO Box 649, Canfield OH 44406
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

How Does Franchising Help Independent Shop Owners?
Connect
BodyShop Business