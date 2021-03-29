CIF Announces Refinish Solutions Group by Saint Gobain as Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Refinish Solutions Group (RSG) by Saint Gobain has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program, which was introduced last month and is designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when the industry has been impacted by natural disasters or unforeseen catastrophic events. RSG’s pledge is at the “Urgent Care” level, committing $5,000 annually to support CIF.

“We sincerely appreciate the ongoing efforts of the Collision Industry Foundation to give back to collision repair professionals in times of need,” said John Marshall, national sales manager, Saint-Gobain Abrasives. “It is our pleasure to support the CIF Annual Donor Program and contribute to such a worthy cause.”

CIF provides emergency relief to collision repair professionals by securing and distributing donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other devastating events. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work.

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers five levels of annual funding options, each with a suite of benefits to donors throughout the calendar year.

“It’s critical for CIF to have organizations like Saint Gobain offering sustainable support so that we can continue to provide assistance to individuals in need on behalf of the industry,” said Casey Steffen, trustee of the CIF Board and manager, National Accounts for Saint Gobain. “My hope is that all organizations across the industry join as CIF Annual Donors, allowing us to answer the call when someone is in need of assistance.”

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program.” Or, email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.