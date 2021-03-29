Connect with us

News

CIF Announces Refinish Solutions Group by Saint Gobain as Annual Donor

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Refinish Solutions Group (RSG) by Saint Gobain has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program, which was introduced last month and is designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when the industry has been impacted by natural disasters or unforeseen catastrophic events. RSG’s pledge is at the “Urgent Care” level, committing $5,000 annually to support CIF.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We sincerely appreciate the ongoing efforts of the Collision Industry Foundation to give back to collision repair professionals in times of need,” said John Marshall, national sales manager, Saint-Gobain Abrasives. “It is our pleasure to support the CIF Annual Donor Program and contribute to such a worthy cause.”

CIF provides emergency relief to collision repair professionals by securing and distributing donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other devastating events. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work.

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers five levels of annual funding options, each with a suite of benefits to donors throughout the calendar year.

“It’s critical for CIF to have organizations like Saint Gobain offering sustainable support so that we can continue to provide assistance to individuals in need on behalf of the industry,” said Casey Steffen, trustee of the CIF Board and manager, National Accounts for Saint Gobain. “My hope is that all organizations across the industry join as CIF Annual Donors, allowing us to answer the call when someone is in need of assistance.”

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program.” Or, email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SCRS to Hold Open Meeting, Elections April 21 in Phoenix

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights, ABRA Recognize All-Star Repairers

News: NASTF to Launch Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service

News: BASF Presents Roadmap to Climate Neutrality

Advertisement

on

CIF Announces Refinish Solutions Group by Saint Gobain as Annual Donor

on

ASE Launches Newly Redesigned Website

on

AASP/NJ Looking Forward to NORTHEAST 2021

on

SCRS BOT Now Offers Management Reporting Data
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: ASE Launches Newly Redesigned Website

News: CIF Announces Refinish Solutions Group by Saint Gobain as Annual Donor

Video: VIDEO: Fuel Levels and Alignment Angles

Associations: AASP/NJ Looking Forward to NORTHEAST 2021

Associations: SCRS BOT Now Offers Management Reporting Data
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Dynabrade, Inc.

Dynabrade, Inc.
Contact: Bill KoslowskiFax: 716-631-2073
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Associations

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Management

Traits of a Successful Leader

Diagnostics

Calibration Centers: Creating a New Business

OEMs

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year
Connect
BodyShop Business