 CIF Announces Sherwin-Williams as Annual Donor
BodyShop Business

on

News

CIF Announces Sherwin-Williams as Annual Donor

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Sherwin-Williams will participate in the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge.

Click Here to Read More
The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“As a longtime supporter of CIF, we are proud to participate in the 2022 Annual Donor Program”, says Rob Mowson, Vice President of Marketing, Automotive Finishes Division of Sherwin-Williams. “We understand that disasters are unpredictable and this donation allows us to give back to the collision industry in a meaningful and effective way.”

Added CIF Trustee Frank LaViola, “We are very pleased to receive this donation from Sherwin-Williams, assisting CIF in our goal of taking care of those in the collision industry when a time of need arises,” “As a global organization, Sherwin-Williams’ philanthropy sets the tone for other organizations to give back to help the industry we all serve”

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program,” or email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible. 

BodyShop Business