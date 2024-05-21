 CIF Announces Sherwin-Williams as Repeat Annual Donor

CIF Announces Sherwin-Williams as Repeat Annual Donor

This marks Sherwin-Williams' third consecutive donation at the Urgent Care tier.

Jason Stahl
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Sherwin-Williams committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their third consecutive donation at the Urgent Care (second highest) tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 13.

When Will OEM Referrals Replace DRP Referrals?

When will insurer DRPs end and car manufacturers dictate where the car gets repaired?

Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network.

Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

PRT Launches 59 New Complete Strut Assemblies

Extending PRT’s product portfolio in North America, the new release represents nearly 12M vehicles in new coverage.

SUN Collision to Demo 1Search Plus Technology at Regional Conferences

SUN Collision will be showcasing its collision repair technology at the Southeast Collision Conference May 16-18 and Midwest Collision Repair Conference May 31-June 1.

TechForce Foundation, SkillsUSA Partner to Solve Tech Shortage

The mutually beneficial collaboration will help students garner the skills, education and support needed to successfully develop careers as professional technicians.

SEMA Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Stutzman will replace George Afremow, current vice president and chief financial officer, who will retire in June after 12 years with the association.

Car ADAS Announces Opening of New Calibration Center 

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of a new calibration center named ADAS Solutions in Lansing, Mich.

Transtar Announces Agreement for Axalta to Acquire The CoverFlexx Group

Axalta Coating Systems has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transtar Holding Company’s subsidiary The CoverFlexx Group.

SUNY Morrisville Named No. 1 MCAP School in Country

The school’s Mopar Career Automotive Program students were re-crowned champions in the first-ever Mopar Career Automotive Program Bracket Challenge.

