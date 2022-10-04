 CIF Announces Support for Repairers Impacted by Hurrican Ian
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CIF Announces Support for Repairers Impacted by Hurricane Ian

on

SEMA Show to Feature Pennzoil Dare to Perform Experience

on

Spanesi to Host KTL Restorations at SEMA Booth

on

NABC Announces Search for Executive Director
Advertisement

Paladin Industrial Coatings: 339 Epoxy Primer Base

Transtar's 339 Epoxy Primer Base can be tinted using any of the more than 15,000 color formulas in the Paladin range. 

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 2

Will a 33-year-old Cadillac EVEN START?

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: CIF Announces Support for Repairers Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Events: SEMA Show to Feature Pennzoil Dare to Perform Experience

News: Spanesi to Host KTL Restorations at SEMA Booth

News: NABC Announces Search for Executive Director

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CIF Announces Support for Repairers Impacted by Hurricane Ian

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it is accepting donations in support of those collision repairers affected by Hurricane Ian.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Hurricane Ian recently ripped through Florida and South Carolina damaging many home and businesses, including collision repair facilities.

Hurricane Ian recently ripped through Florida and South Carolina damaging many home and businesses, including collision repair facilities. While those repairers may already be feeling the after-effects of the damage or will be soon, they should know they’re not alone in picking up the pieces. Those collision repairers in need can reach out to the CIF to request disaster relief assistance.

CIF is a nonprofit organization that has worked for over 20 years to aid people with ties to the collision industry after disasters. Most recently, CIF provided industry colleagues with $275,000 in COVID-19 aid and assisted Bryan Miller, an Ohio-based technician and painter whose body was severely burned in a shop fire. The CIF also helped many victims of Hurricane Katrina, Michael, Florence, Harvey and Laura and wildfire victims in Paradise, Calif. 

Advertisement

“We know these are difficult times for Floridians and people from other areas in Ian’s path,” Michael Quinn, president of the CIF board and president of AirPro Diagnostics. “At CIF, we are mobilizing communications to identify those who may need assistance in the area. We welcome everyone in the collision repair industry to help us support our brothers and sisters impacted. Your generous tax-deductible donations go directly to those in need. Our history at CIF goes back to our early days supporting Hurricane Katrina victims. Our industry should be proud of our unique non-profit charity, CIF, that specifically helps our own in their time of need.”

Advertisement

CIF recently posted a reminder on their Facebook and LinkedIn pages that they are available to help: “CIF is here to assist collision repair professionals who have suffered a significant loss during the recent natural disasters such as damages from Hurricane Ian.” CIF also has a regular outreach procedure in place, asking donors and supporters to be “boots on the ground” to help identify people in need. 

Disaster relief assistance can be requested here. Or, call (855)-424-3243.

Donations can be made here. Another easy way to donate is to text CIF at (734) 366-4990.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Survey: More Shops Being Paid for Clearing Personal Data

Events: OPTIMA Brings High-Performance Action to SEMA Show

Consolidators: Fix Auto Kicks Off Conference with Charity Walk, Beach Games

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Barrett Smith

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business