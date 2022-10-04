CIF Announces Support for Repairers Impacted by Hurrican Ian

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it is accepting donations in support of those collision repairers affected by Hurricane Ian.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Hurricane Ian recently ripped through Florida and South Carolina damaging many home and businesses, including collision repair facilities. Hurricane Ian recently ripped through Florida and South Carolina damaging many home and businesses, including collision repair facilities. While those repairers may already be feeling the after-effects of the damage or will be soon, they should know they’re not alone in picking up the pieces. Those collision repairers in need can reach out to the CIF to request disaster relief assistance. CIF is a nonprofit organization that has worked for over 20 years to aid people with ties to the collision industry after disasters. Most recently, CIF provided industry colleagues with $275,000 in COVID-19 aid and assisted Bryan Miller, an Ohio-based technician and painter whose body was severely burned in a shop fire. The CIF also helped many victims of Hurricane Katrina, Michael, Florence, Harvey and Laura and wildfire victims in Paradise, Calif.

Advertisement

“We know these are difficult times for Floridians and people from other areas in Ian’s path,” Michael Quinn, president of the CIF board and president of AirPro Diagnostics. “At CIF, we are mobilizing communications to identify those who may need assistance in the area. We welcome everyone in the collision repair industry to help us support our brothers and sisters impacted. Your generous tax-deductible donations go directly to those in need. Our history at CIF goes back to our early days supporting Hurricane Katrina victims. Our industry should be proud of our unique non-profit charity, CIF, that specifically helps our own in their time of need.”

Advertisement