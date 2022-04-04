 CIF Announces United Recyclers Group as Repeat Annual Donor
CIF Announces United Recyclers Group as Repeat Annual Donor

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that U-R-G committed to participate again in the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the second time in a row for a donation at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,500 pledge. 
 
The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.
 
“United Recyclers Group, LLC, an association of auto recyclers, strongly believes in supporting charitable organizations affiliated with our business partners,” said Don Porter, CEO of U-R-G. “The Collision Industry Foundation, the charitable arm of the industry, is one of these organizations. We feel it is important that every industry endeavors to give something back to the professionals that help make it great.”

Click Here to Read More
Added CIF Trustee Jeff Wildman of BASF, “I’d like to thank U-R-G for their support of CIF through the years, allowing us to ‘answer the call’, providing support for collision repair professionals when they need it most. It’s ongoing support from generous donors like URG that sustains our mission and makes all the difference”.

The CIF is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. It provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

For more information, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

