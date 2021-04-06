The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is excited to celebrate their 20th anniversary on April 4, 2021, kicking the celebration off with a mobile silent auction launching April 19 and remaining open for bidding through May 5. The auction will be held through a website link, and bidding can be done easily via a mobile phone.

There will be up to 30 amazing items to bid on, including sports memorabilia like autographed items by Joe Namath, Pete Rose and Wayne Gretzky and music keepsakes like a Rolling Stones custom guitar, a Beatles custom-framed record display or a Rat Pack display. Perhaps a cooking lesson by a top chef is right up your alley, or maybe you would like a personal virtual piano lesson from an alumnus of The Juilliard School. Or, if you’re like most people after a year of hibernating, a memorable travel experience is at the top of your list. In that case, you’ll definitely want to bid on an offshore saltwater fishing experience, attend the 2022 Masters golf tournament or have the ultimate NASCAR driving experience.

Watch for more details as April 19 approaches.

All profits earned will go directly to the CIF disaster relief fund. Thanks to the generosity of the many industry donors, CIF has been able to provide assistance to hundreds of individuals over the years after devastating hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, and other catastrophic events.

All donations to CIF are tax deductible.

The CIF Board of Trustees would like to extend a resounding thank-you to the entire industry for the tremendous support that has been provided to CIF over the past 20 years.