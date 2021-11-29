 CIF Elects New Trustee from Axalta Coating Systems
BodyShop Business

CIF Elects New Trustee from Axalta Coating Systems

ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast Region

CREF Asks for Vote in LKQ Cares Holiday Fundraiser Program

Auto Care Association Seeks Input in 2022 Outlook Study
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

Auto Body Shop Insurance Mysteries Solved, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Four more common misconceptions auto body shops have about their insurance policies.

2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile (VIDEO)

Insights from the 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile, a statistical snapshot of the collision repair industry.

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

News

CIF Elects New Trustee from Axalta Coating Systems

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced the election of Jim Ocampo, industry relations/strategic sales manager at Axalta Coating Systems, to the CIF Board of Trustees.

Jim Ocampo, new member of the CIF Board of Trustees

During his extensive career at Axalta, Ocampo has been involved with numerous industry organizations and served on several boards such as CIECA, NABC and the California Auto Body Association. He also brings fundraising experience.

“CIF is looking forward to Jim’s support of disaster relief assistance efforts,” said Jordan Hendler, trustee and president of Admin Concepts, Inc. “He not only brings a fresh set of eyes to the organization and great network capabilities throughout the industry, but already hit the ground running by assisting with a response effort.“

Added Ocampo, “Serving on the CIF board will be a gratifying way to give back to an industry that has served me well throughout my career, and – most importantly – to help those in time of need.”

The CIF provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program,” or email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

If you’re a collision repairer in need of assistance, click here.

