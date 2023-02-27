 CIF Reflects on Success of 12th Annual Charity Event

CIF Reflects on Success of 12th Annual Charity Event

The CIF's "Cocktails for a Cause" annual charity event in Palm Springs, Calif., saw record attendance.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced they saw record attendance for their annual charity event “Cocktails for a Cause” Jan. 18, 2023 at the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Calif.

The event, which saw close to 200 industry friends join the CIF trustees, featured live drawing for prizes, great food and beverages, industry networking and — for the first time ever — the CIF live auction.

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief to collision repair professionals in times of crisis — when natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornados, flooding, wildfires or other catastrophic events occur. A presentation loop on the big screen highlighted the work that CIF was able to perform over more than 20 years through generous industry support.

To kick off the evening, Casey Steffen, vice president of CIF, welcomed the crowd and thanked everyone for their support. He extended a special heartfelt thank you to all annual donors, general donors and in-kind donors. Acknowledgement was also given to the event sponsors. Steffen then introduced Paul Hill, trustee of CIF, who led the attendees through the live auction and prize drawing.

The CIF is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. They provide emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

To apply for assistance, click here.

To donate, click here.

For more information on CIF, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

