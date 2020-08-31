CIF Seeks to Help Collision Repairers Affected by Hurricane Laura

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is mobilizing to assist those impacted by Hurricane Laura and is seeking donations to assist these collision industry professionals and their families.

CIF is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. CIF’s mission is to secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. Most recently, CIF assisted hundreds of industry professionals and their families impacted by COVID-19.

“Many industry events including SEMA have been cancelled in 2020, resulting in a significant reduction in money spent on trade show booths, receptions, airfare and hotels,” said Dan Risley, CIF board trustee and vice president of Quality Repair & Market Development for CCC Information Systems. “We encourage everyone to consider reallocating some of those cost savings to CIF to help collision repair professionals who have been directly impacted by Hurricane Laura. There is a real need today! And your tax-deductible donation will make a difference in someone else’s life.”

Tax deductible donations to CIF or requests for support can both be made at collisionindustryfoundation.org. Companies and individuals can also help to spread the news of CIF’s available support via Facebook and LinkedIn posts, separate flyers or promotions, and company newsletters or other communication channels.

“We all feel hopeless as we watch the storms come ashore and damage countless individuals’ homes and communities,” said Michael Quinn, board chair of CIF and senior vice president of Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics. “We are asking the industry to dig deep and make donations to CIF so we may assist our brothers and sisters at this time of critical need.”

To apply for assistance, click here. To donate, click here. Corporations interested in donating should email [email protected].