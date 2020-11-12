CIF to Hold First-Ever Virtual Fundraiser

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it will be holding its first-ever virtual fundraiser, offering a fun-filled night of magic and mind-reading on Dec. 1, 2020 – “Giving Tuesday,” a global day designated to encouraging people to be generous.

Dennis Watkins, world-renowned Chicago magician

World-renowned Chicago magician Dennis Watkins will perform his virtual magic show for two exclusive CIF audiences. The two shows will be held back-to-back to provide convenient time options nationwide. The shows will be at the following times:

4:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Central/7:30 p.m. Eastern. Click here for more information

6 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Central /9 p.m. Eastern. Click here for more information.

Watkins is a third-generation magician who has been performing in downtown Chicago for the past 10 years, and he has now created an all-new virtual magic show designed for group and family viewing at home. He has perfected the art of making every audience feel special, and his online Zoom magic show creates a personal, interactive experience for every single guest.

The ticket price for this magical experience is just $65 and admits one household/group on a single screen, regardless of group size. So have the whole family gather around and enjoy the show! Invite your friends and neighbors to register, too, and you can all enjoy this wonderful virtual experience.

AirPro Diagnostics has generously sponsored both shows for this magical night, with all money raised going directly to the CIF disaster relief fund.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for each time slot, so make sure to register early.

Also, consider donating a registration to a friend or family member to enjoy. Or, show your support for CIF via a direct Giving Tuesday donation on the CIF website. All donations to CIF are tax deductible.

In this year when the country has seen an unprecedented number of disasters, CIF appreciates your support in helping to replenish the relief fund to allow them to continue to support collision repair professionals in times of need.

To get a sneak peek of Watkins’ show, click here.