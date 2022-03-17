 CIF Urges Support for Tech Burned in Body Shop Accident
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CIF Urges Support for Tech Burned in Body Shop Accident

on

Insurers Elected to CAPA’s Board of Directors

on

CCC Report Highlights Issues Reshaping Collision Industry

on

AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: Insurers Elected to CAPA’s Board of Directors

News: CIF Urges Support for Tech Burned in Body Shop Accident

News: CCC Report Highlights Issues Reshaping Collision Industry

Associations: AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CIF Urges Support for Tech Burned in Body Shop Accident

Avatar

on

Joel Gausten has been covering the national collision repair/automotive service industry since 2000. He can be reached at [email protected]

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is urging members of the auto body industry to do all they can to help Bryan Miller, an Ohio-based technician and painter who is recovering from a devastating in-shop accident that burned over 70% of his body and nearly ended his life.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
An in-shop accident burned Ohio-based technician and painter Bryan Miller over 70% of his body and nearly ended his life.

A Harrowing Experience

Last September, Miller was working on a motorcycle at Elite Auto Body, Cycle and Sales in Bethel, Ohio when it backfired and triggered a chain reaction that resulted in the shop going up in flames. Trapped inside his work area for several minutes, Miller caught on fire before forcing his way through a window. Once outside, he watched the building burn as his body was overcome by the agonizing trauma.

“The only way I could keep myself from passing out was to scream,” says Miller.

Thankfully, a man and woman on a motorcycle soon spotted Miller and stopped to offer assistance. As he remembers, it took 30 minutes for medical personnel to arrive on the scene and another 30 minutes for a helicopter to arrive to transport him to the hospital. He remained conscious the entire time.

Advertisement

Miller’s experience caught the attention of CIF, which has been working hard to bring him a sense of hope and encouragement during this difficult time. At a recent Collision Industry Conference (CIC) in Phoenix, the 150-plus industry leaders in attendance did a virtual shout-out to Miller to show him their support. (Watch a video of this virtual shout-out here).

Although he survived the event, Miller was left with mostly third-degree burns covering the majority of his body. He also endured a near-fatal case of pneumonia while in the hospital. Six months and multiple surgeries and skin grafts later, he lives in constant pain that he describes as “background noise that’s normal.” Lotion needs to be applied to his body on a constant basis to keep his scars moist.

Advertisement

“I have to wake up and basically stretch myself back to some kind of normal mobility,” Miller says. “I get tight again every night; it’s like wearing a shirt that’s too small for you.”

After leaving the hospital, Miller received constant care from his fiancée, Kassi Nellet, who spent five hours a day changing his dressings. Unfortunately, an infection in his wounds prompted his transfer to the Daniel Drake Center for post-acute care in Cincinnati, where he still resides. Shortly after the holidays, he contracted COVID-19.

Thankfully now recovered from the virus, Miller hopes to leave the Daniel Drake Center within the next few weeks and move in with his father in Batavia, Ohio. He expects it will take at least another year for him to regain full mobility and for his scars to settle down.

Advertisement

Collision Career

Originally a mover, Miller began his auto industry career in 2016 when a friend asked if he would be interested in picking up some side work at a high-end restoration shop. A self-described “artist at heart” who had tried his hand at tattooing prior to working at the shop, Miller instantly fell in love with pinstriping and painting cars and took things from there.

“I found that everything came quite naturally to me — from simple bodywork all the way to framework and painting,” he says.

After further developing his skills as a combination collision technician/painter at two other facilities, he moved on to his most recent job at Elite.

Advertisement

“I love doing what I do for a living and could not imagine doing anything else,” he says. “It is the most satisfying thing in the world when someone brings in something broken so I can transform it into something beautiful. And to me, ‘painter’ is a prestigious title.”

Fighting Back

Despite his recent harrowing ordeal, Miller hopes to someday return to the profession he loves.

“I want to go back to work right now! It’s my passion,” he says. “I feel blessed to have found a career that’s given me a sense of pride to be able to tell people what I do for a living. I just love everything about my job.”

Advertisement

Michael Quinn, president of the CIF Board and president of AirPro Diagnostics, urges his collision industry peers to support Miller in his recovery and hopeful return to the automotive world.

“Bryan’s incredible story is one of survival and fighting back,” says Quinn. “We as an industry have an obligation to help our own, and we ask you to dig deep to aid CIF in helping Bryan and his fiancée to start again. This is not a one-time donation or effort; CIF is committed to following Bryan through rehab and getting him the training and tooling necessary to work his way back to a shop. On a recent call with CIF, Bryan called us his new best friends. We are honored to know him, and we are committed to helping him rebuild his career in this industry.”

Advertisement

Added CIF Trustee and Axalta Coating System Strategic Accounts Sales Manager Jim Ocampo, “CIF’s core value is to help people in need. I don’t think there’s anything that better defines our mission than Bryan’s story. His spirits are high, and he really has a desire to get back into the industry. We don’t want to lose someone like him. There are so many things he can do within the automotive field. We would like to raise as much money as we can for him, so we’re calling on everyone in the industry to help this young man rebuild his life.”

Advertisement

“Before the folks at CIF had reached out to me, I was very depressed and had no idea how I would move forward,” says Miller. “Jim and Mike encouraged me to keep fighting and to know that I had some unrealized purpose. It was like a storybook getting connected with these guys. And the video shout-out from CIC in January really helped motivate me and to know my industry cares.“

Miller’s many needs include (but are not limited to) funds to aid him in securing permanent housing, tools to replace the ones he lost in the fire, and education/direction in regard to new professional opportunities (estimating, parts, etc.) that could accommodate his physical condition as he works towards his desired return to painting and bodywork.

Advertisement

Miller, who recently celebrated his 32nd birthday, is quick to express his deep gratitude to his industry friends for everything they have done for him thus far.

“I would really like to thank everyone who is and will be involved in making all these amazing things happen for me in such a dark time. It is truly a blessing, and I don’t know if I would even be able to get back in the industry without your assistance.”

Tax Deductible donations can be made here. Make sure to specify that your donation is for Bryan Miller.

Advertisement

For more information, call (855) 424-3243 (toll free) or (804) 427-6982 (direct).

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. CIF provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. For more information, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Consolidators: CARSTAR Announces Opening of New Location in Virginia

News: NABC Announces CCG as New Level One Partner for 2022

News: One Equity Partners to Acquire LKQ’s PGW Auto Glass Business

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business