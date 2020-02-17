Connect with us

CIF’s Campaign of Caring Gifts $10,000 to Family of Walmart Shooting Victims

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In September 2019, the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) introduced a “Campaign of Caring,” seeking to inspire the industry to raise money for the Anchondo family. The family lost their son, Andre (23), and their daughter-in-law, Jordan (24), in the horrific mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019.

CIF reached its goal of raising $10,000 for the benefit of Gilberto Anchondo, owner of Colormaster Auto Body Shop, in El Paso, Texas. The money will go directly to Anchondo to assist him and his immediate family as they continue to deal with the grief, stress and shock of the loss of their loved ones.

Anchondo opened his body shop, Colormaster, in 1980 and has been in business for nearly 40 years. His two sons, Andre and “Tito”, grew up working alongside their father, learning the special craft of the industry.

“The show of support for my father, Gilberto Anchondo, and our immediate family has been remarkable and will not be forgotten,” said daughter Deborah Anchondo. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated.”

CIF's Campaign of Caring Gifts $10,000 to Family of Walmart Shooting Victims

