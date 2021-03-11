Claims Bridge to Hold Webinar on AI, New Claims Technology

The Claims Bridge International (TCBI) announced that it will be hosting a webinar on March 30 at 2 p.m. CDT titled, “Bringing AI and New Technology to the Claims and Vehicle Repair Processes.”

The one-hour free webinar will be moderated by Stephen Applebaum, managing partner of the Insurance Solutions Group. Applebaum will also share a presentation on current and emerging trends in property and casualty claims, the “broken” catastrophic event claims management process and opportunities available to improve it using technology.

Applebaum has extensive experience in the claims information technology and services industries and is a thought leader and advisor to a broad range of ecosystem participants, including investors and bankers in the insurtech sector. Applebaum provides deep subject matter expertise in technology-enabled disruption and its impact on the insurance ecosystem, now and in the future.

“I’m really looking forward to this event,” said Applebaum. “It’s exciting to see technology-enabled transformation finally coming to an area of claims that has long been ignored. The opportunity for material improvement in costs, customer experience and claims outcomes are now at hand.”

The webinar will include an international panel discussion targeted to insurers, repairers, advisors and technology service providers. Applebaum will moderate the Q&A featuring the Claims Bridge International team. Participants include Stuart Blake and David McDonald, founders of The Bridge International advisory firm based in Australia; Bill Park, president, TCBI America; and Jerry Volquardsen, senior vice president of operations for TCBI.