Claims Bridge to Hold Webinar on AI, New Claims Technology

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Claims Bridge International (TCBI) announced that it will be hosting a webinar on March 30 at 2 p.m. CDT titled, “Bringing AI and New Technology to the Claims and Vehicle Repair Processes.”

The one-hour free webinar will be moderated by Stephen Applebaum, managing partner of the Insurance Solutions Group. Applebaum will also share a presentation on current and emerging trends in property and casualty claims, the “broken” catastrophic event claims management process and opportunities available to improve it using technology.

Applebaum has extensive experience in the claims information technology and services industries and is a thought leader and advisor to a broad range of ecosystem participants, including investors and bankers in the insurtech sector. Applebaum provides deep subject matter expertise in technology-enabled disruption and its impact on the insurance ecosystem, now and in the future.

“I’m really looking forward to this event,” said Applebaum. “It’s exciting to see technology-enabled transformation finally coming to an area of claims that has long been ignored. The opportunity for material improvement in costs, customer experience and claims outcomes are now at hand.”

The webinar will include an international panel discussion targeted to insurers, repairers, advisors and technology service providers. Applebaum will moderate the Q&A featuring the Claims Bridge International team. Participants include Stuart Blake and David McDonald, founders of The Bridge International advisory firm based in Australia; Bill Park, president, TCBI America; and Jerry Volquardsen, senior vice president of operations for TCBI.

Blake was the CEO of Australia’s largest insurance group, IAG, and also was CEO at an Australian property and casualty startup company, Coles Insurance, in partnership with Coles, the “Walmart” of Australian supermarkets. McDonald has held several senior vice president of operations roles in insurance and utilities, and is an expert in operations and claims. Park and Volquardsen have built several successful technology-enabled businesses in the auto claims industry.

“I am excited to share some of my experience with new insurance technology in Australia and my views on the exciting possibilities in the future,” said Blake.

Discussion topics will include:

  • A pragmatic assessment of the possibilities for applying artificial intelligence in the claims management process for insurers and repairers
  • The impact of additional technologies such as robotic process automation (RPD), 3D scanning, virtual reality and blockchain
  • The shift from big enterprise systems to modular, specialty SaaS-based solutions for insurers and repairers
  • A partner-not-build approach to tech-enabled digital solutions across the claims life cycle
  • The short- and long-term impact of COVID-19
  • The impact of technology advancements in connected vehicles and smart homes on the insurance industry, and what this means for the insured/consumer

During the webinar, there will be a brief overview of a new SaaS-based technology solution called EziClaims Suite, a catastrophic event claims management solution developed by The Claims Bridge International. The solution provides insurers with a fast-track method of digitizing and automating their hail assessment, triage and repair process.

To register for the webinar, click here. All registrants will have access to a recording of the event.

For more information about The Claims Bridge International, visit theclaimsbridge.com.

Advertisement

Claims Bridge to Hold Webinar on AI, New Claims Technology

