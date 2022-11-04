Classic Adds Third Location in N.C., Expands Again in Texas

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Smitty’s Collision in Mooresville, N.C., and a CARSTAR franchise in Houston, Texas.

Click Here to Read More

Smitty’s Collision opened their doors 20 years ago with a commitment to bring quality repairs to the Mooresville area.

“We used the most up-to-date technology to return vehicles to pre-collision condition with a staff that had over 100 years of experience in the collision repair industry, and excited to be a part of the Classic growth in North Carolina,” said Kenny Barber, former owner of Smitty’s Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome both Smitty’s Collision and CARSTAR’s team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to advancing that once again in Texas and adding our third location in North Carolina market.”