 Classic Adds Third Location in N.C., Expands Again in Texas
The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Consolidators

Classic Adds Third Location in N.C., Expands Again in Texas

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Smitty’s Collision in Mooresville, N.C., and a CARSTAR franchise in Houston, Texas.

Smitty’s Collision opened their doors 20 years ago with a commitment to bring quality repairs to the Mooresville area.

“We used the most up-to-date technology to return vehicles to pre-collision condition with a staff that had over 100 years of experience in the collision repair industry, and excited to be a part of the Classic growth in North Carolina,” said Kenny Barber, former owner of Smitty’s Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome both Smitty’s Collision and CARSTAR’s team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to advancing that once again in Texas and adding our third location in North Carolina market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

