Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

Click Here to Read More

“After much thoughtful consideration, we feel the time is right to join forces with a major player in the collision repair industry,” said Vince Brock, CEO of ProCare Collision. “With Classic Collision, we will be well-positioned to maximize the growth opportunities presented by the large, densely populated southeastern Texas market.”

ProCare Collision is a nationally recognized, state-of-the-art collision repair company that started in 1999 with one location in San Antonio. Their commitment to provide exceptional quality collision repair and community involvement has cultivated a large base of loyal customers who recommend ProCare across the San Antonio, Austin and Houston areas.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “As we establish our presence in yet another new market, we welcome the ProCare team to the Classic Collision Family. This is a monumental opportunity for Classic, and we are confident these centers have the expertise, culture, management discipline and necessary investments to continue being successful as the industry and operating climate evolves. We have a lot more in store for the remainder of this year as we continue to advance our footprint across the country.”

“We are thrilled to enter the Texas market in partnership with Vince and the ProCare team,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, director at New Mountain Capital. “They have built an exceptional operation with a strong foundation on quality, customer focus and exceptional service – all which match our ethos at Classic Collision. As Toan and the Classic team continue to execute on their strategic plans, I see a lot of potential ahead not only in Texas but nationwide for the benefit of our employees, customers and business partners through high-quality repairs, customer satisfaction and reduced repair costs.”