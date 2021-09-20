Connect with us

Consolidators

Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers. Classic Collision now operates a total of 148 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ProCare Collision is a nationally recognized, state-of-the-art collision repair company that started in 1999 with one location in San Antonio. Their commitment to provide exceptional quality collision repair and community involvement has cultivated a large base of loyal customers who recommend ProCare across the San Antonio, Austin and Houston areas.

“After much thoughtful consideration, we feel the time is right to join forces with a major player in the collision repair industry,” said Vince Brock, CEO of ProCare Collision. “With Classic Collision, we will be well-positioned to maximize the growth opportunities presented by the large, densely populated southeastern Texas market.”

Advertisement

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “As we establish our presence in yet another new market, we welcome the ProCare team to the Classic Collision Family. This is a monumental opportunity for Classic, and we are confident these centers have the expertise, culture, management discipline and necessary investments to continue being successful as the industry and operating climate evolves. We have a lot more in store for the remainder of this year as we continue to advance our footprint across the country.”

“We are thrilled to enter the Texas market in partnership with Vince and the ProCare team,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, director at New Mountain Capital. “They have built an exceptional operation with a strong foundation on quality, customer focus and exceptional service – all which match our ethos at Classic Collision. As Toan and the Classic team continue to execute on their strategic plans, I see a lot of potential ahead not only in Texas but nationwide for the benefit of our employees, customers and business partners through high-quality repairs, customer satisfaction and reduced repair costs.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR MOKAN Raises $10,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

Consolidators: Classic Collision of Merritt Island Donates Refurbished Vehicle to Local Student

Consolidators: CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Raises $30,000 for Make-A-Wish

Consolidators: Focus Advisors Analyzes Gerber Acquisition of Collision Works

Advertisement

on

Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

on

Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

on

Crash Champions Enters Nebraska Market

on

ABRA Mankato Celebrates 30th Anniversary of I-CAR Certification
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Fuji Spray Auto H-V8 HVLP Spray Gun

News: NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Four St. Louis Veterans

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

Shop Operations: Collision & Community Involvement: Kindness Pays Dividends
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Aircat Pneumatic Tools

Aircat Pneumatic Tools
Phone: 561-744-9500Phone: 888-424-7228
851 Jupiter Park Lane – Unit A, Jupiter FL 33458
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Four Top Paid Search Strategies for Collision Shops

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!
Connect
BodyShop Business