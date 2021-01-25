Connect with us

Consolidators

Classic Collision Acquires Arrow Collision in Florida

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced its first acquisition of the new year: Arrow Collision in Miami, Fla. This is Classic Collision’s 16th Florida location, and it now operates 58 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Classic Collision has a great reputation in the collision repair industry, and we are happy to be a part of this team during their accelerated growth journey,” said Orlan Rodriguez, former owner of Arrow Collision Center.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome all of the Arrow Collision team members to the Classic Collision family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Driven Brands Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: Driven Brands Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Consolidators: Service King Opens Two New Houston Locations

Advertisement

on

Classic Collision Acquires Arrow Collision in Florida

on

Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

on

Consolidator Report

on

Fix Network World Adds 60 New Locations in 2020
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: adasTHINK Releases White Paper on ADAS

News: Study Accuses Auto Insurers of Unfairly Profiting During COVID-19

Video: VIDEO: Toe Angles and Vehicle Stability

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Sponsored Content: Portable, inflatable shelters let you work smarter in a mobile environment
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NSF International

NSF International
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts
Connect