Classic Collision Acquires Arrow Collision in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced its first acquisition of the new year: Arrow Collision in Miami, Fla. This is Classic Collision’s 16th Florida location, and it now operates 58 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Click Here to Read More

“Classic Collision has a great reputation in the collision repair industry, and we are happy to be a part of this team during their accelerated growth journey,” said Orlan Rodriguez, former owner of Arrow Collision Center.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome all of the Arrow Collision team members to the Classic Collision family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

