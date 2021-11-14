Classic Collision, LLC, announced the acquisition of Platinum Collision Centers in Southern California. This acquisition will make Classic one of the largest collision providers in the region with a footprint of 24 centers throughout Southern California.

Click Here to Read More

At Platinum Collision, the goal has always been treating everyone as the most important customer. That is why this company has worked on highly sought-after manufacturer certifications.

“This company delivers the very best to customers,” said Tom Gregg, owner and founder of Platinum Collision Centers. “This move to partner with Classic Collision will do just that.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “This acquisition is key for our growing California footprint and strengthens our ability to service more of the Inland Empire community. We are very pleased to add these eight shops that have highly trained teams and state-of-the-art facilities with multiple certifications. Platinum has a great reputation, and we are excited to build on that.”