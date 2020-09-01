Classic Collision Acquires Fender Mender Auto Body

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta-based MSO, announced its third acquisition since July 10 after acquiring the two Fender Mender Auto Body locations in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. These are Classic Collision’s 11th and 12th South Florida locations, and they now operate 39 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.

With this acquisition, Fender Mender Auto Body will be known as Classic Collision Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Classic Collision Executive Airport.

Fender Mender Auto Body has served the Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas since 2003 and has become well known for their reliable high-quality repairs.

“We are excited for this next chapter and to join forces with a company whose vision and values align so closely with ours,” said Mark Bruno, former owner of Fender Mender Auto Body, who will be staying on with

Classic Collision as a regional director.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “United by a common business culture, we welcome the Fender Mender team to the Classic Collision family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute to our future growth. During these difficult market situations, Classic Collision is not slowing down plans to expand, and will continue to acquire high-end businesses. A highly effective integration model and operations playbook keep Classic Collision safely performing at a high level.”