Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops

Crystal Lake Automotive was established in 1986. In the 1990s, the company experienced several years of growth and expanded automotive service capabilities. In 2000, Crystal Lake consolidated multiple locations into a single facility in Lakeville, designed to create a pleasant environment for customers.

“We have changed our business for the better in the past, and I am sure this move is another improvement,” said Karl Drotning, former co-owner and founder of Crystal Lake Automotive. “I am excited for Classic Collision to continue the work we started in this community.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “As we establish our presence in this new market, we also welcome the entire Crystal Lake’s teams to the Classic Collision family. This is a time of growth for Classic, and we are confident these new centers will have the experience, culture, management discipline and necessary venture to continue being successful as the industry and operating climate changes. We have a lot more in store for the remainder of this year as we continue to progress across the country.”