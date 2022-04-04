 Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops

on

A Family Affair: Maaco Indianapolis

on

1Collision Partners with Auto Techcelerators for ADAS Solutions

on

CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in Southern California
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

Trending Now

News: I-CAR Achieves Accreditation from IACET

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops

Products: Milwaukee Adds More Storage Solutions to PACKOUT System

News: Survey: More Shops Getting Paid for Masking During Priming

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC announced it has acquired Crystal Lake Automotive in Burnsville and Lakeville, Minn. Classic Collision now operates a total of 176 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Crystal Lake Automotive was established in 1986. In the 1990s, the company experienced several years of growth and expanded automotive service capabilities. In 2000, Crystal Lake consolidated multiple locations into a single facility in Lakeville, designed to create a pleasant environment for customers.

“We have changed our business for the better in the past, and I am sure this move is another improvement,” said Karl Drotning, former co-owner and founder of Crystal Lake Automotive. “I am excited for Classic Collision to continue the work we started in this community.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “As we establish our presence in this new market, we also welcome the entire Crystal Lake’s teams to the Classic Collision family. This is a time of growth for Classic, and we are confident these new centers will have the experience, culture, management discipline and necessary venture to continue being successful as the industry and operating climate changes. We have a lot more in store for the remainder of this year as we continue to progress across the country.”

Advertisement

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Celebrates Franchisee for Women’s History Month

Consolidators: Classic Collision Continues Florida Expansion

Consolidators: Maaco Honored at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards

Consolidators: Newspaper Ad Leads to 45-Year Career as Maaco Owner

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business