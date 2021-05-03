Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced its newest acquisition of Performance Collision Centers in South Carolina. Classic Collision now has five South Carolina locations and operates 70 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Performance Collision Centers’ friendly staff and expert technicians have been serving the Myrtle Beach community for several years. They have also recently added locations in Sumter, Orangeburg and Greenwood.

“Performance strives to provide each customer with a simple, hassle-free, top-notch collision repair experience, and we look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” said Lance LeHew, former owner of Performance Collision Centers.

Added Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, “We are pleased to welcome the entire Performance team to the Classic Collision Family. We recognize their strategic position in South Carolina while offering a sizeable, well-run business primed for expansion. Throughout the year, we will continue to advance our presence and growth across the country.”



