Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of two Prestigious Auto Body & Painting locations in California. Classic Collision now operates a total of 102 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina and Washington.

According to Classic Collision, Prestigious Auto Body & Painting has been making the auto repair experience as easy as possible in the Santa Barbara market for over 30 years.

“Prestigious has been family-owned since 1978 and, as a member of the local Chamber of Commerce, we believe it is very important to stay involved in the community and have made many contributions over the years,” said Marisa Koke, former owner of Prestigious Auto Body & Painting. “We are excited to continue serving the community under the Classic name.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Prestigious Auto Body has been building a strong reputation in the Santa Barbara community for years. Their high-quality, reliable repair services and focus on OE-certified repairs, including many luxury lines, sets them apart from competitors. This is another new market for us, and we are pleased to welcome all the team members to the Classic Collision family. Throughout the year, we will continue to advance our footprint across the country.”

