Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of six Fix Auto Centers in Alaska in the cities of Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Palmer.

Fix Auto has maintained a warm, friendly and inviting atmosphere for the great cities in Alaska since 2014. These shops are part of the fabric in their local market. They stay connected to and remain active in their communities.

“We are grateful to have delivered world-class collision repair experience in these towns, and we are excited to carry this on with Classic,” said Kekoa Iaea, COO of Fix Auto Alaska.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We see this as an important time for our company in the Alaskan market. This move will allow us to not only serve more families in Anchorage, but in other areas of Alaska. Fix Auto has a vital reputation, and we are pleased to welcome their team to the Classic Collision family.”