 Classic Collision Acquires Three Shops in Florida
Consolidators

Classic Collision Acquires Three Shops in Florida

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition three new shops: Fenders Collision USA in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview, Fla., along with a newly renovated facility opening in Orlando, Fla.

Fenders Collision USA started their business wanting to contribute to the safety and happiness of their community and build premier auto body shops doing just that.

“Our company goal was to help people get back to their routine and lives with ease of mind, and I know the Classic Family will uphold that commitment to our customers, and we look forward to being part of Classic’s growth in Florida,” said William Roberts, former owner of Fenders Collision USA.

Classic Collision OBT West is conveniently located in the historic Orange Blossom Trail Community. This newly renovated 18,400-square-foot building is Classic’s third Orlando metro location.

“We are thrilled to welcome the entire Fenders Collision USA team to the Classic Family, which will bring our Florida market to 37 locations,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “We recognize their high customer service standards and look forward to welcoming these new teammates.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

