Classic Collision Adds 40th Location in Florida

Consolidators

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R&R CARSTAR in Apopka, Fla.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R&R CARSTAR in Apopka, Fla.

For the past 35 years, R&R has been dedicated to quality and serving their customers’ needs throughout the vehicle repair.

“Our goal has been to provide exceptional customer service, and I know that Classic Collision’s customer service and quality focus will continue to serve my community well,” said John O’Hara, former owner of R&R CARSTAR Collision Center.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We’re honored to welcome the R&R CARSTAR Collision team to the Classic Family. We recognize their dedication to customers and look forward to adding our 40th repair center to
Florida market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

