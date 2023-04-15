Classic Collision Adds New Location in Twin Cities

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Suburban Auto Body in Little Canada, Minn.

For 40 years, Suburban Auto Body has gone the extra mile to meet the needs of each individual customer and take away the headache of auto repair. With the use of advanced materials and technology, paired with their knowledge and training, they were able to repair the next generation of vehicles properly and safely.

“I have built this company with a focus on making our customers happy and know that Classic Collision too takes passion in customer satisfaction,” said Dennis O’Connell, former owner of Suburban Auto Body.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Suburban Auto Body has been a high performer in the Twin Cities, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we continue to expand our efforts across Minnesota while providing additional options for customers,”

