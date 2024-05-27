 Classic Collision Adds New Location in Virginia Beach

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Virginia Beach

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of H&T Collision Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of H&T Collision Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

H&T Collision opened in July 2005 as a family-owned center and quickly grew to a 13,000-square-foot location equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

“By doing nothing but quality work and treating our customers right, we have managed to become one of the largest independent repair facilities in Virginia Beach, and we believe Classic Collision will continue our efforts here,” said
Troy Fassler, former owner of H&T Collision Center.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “H&T Collision Centers have been acknowledged for their outstanding customer experience and commitment to excellence, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic Family and expanding our presence in the Virginia market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

