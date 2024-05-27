Classic Collision Adds New Location in Virginia Beach

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of H&T Collision Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

H&T Collision opened in July 2005 as a family-owned center and quickly grew to a 13,000-square-foot location equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

“By doing nothing but quality work and treating our customers right, we have managed to become one of the largest independent repair facilities in Virginia Beach, and we believe Classic Collision will continue our efforts here,” said

Troy Fassler, former owner of H&T Collision Center.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “H&T Collision Centers have been acknowledged for their outstanding customer experience and commitment to excellence, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic Family and expanding our presence in the Virginia market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.