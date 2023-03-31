 Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Denver and Orlando

Classic Collision has announced two new closings: the acquisition of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision in Commerce City, Colo., and Irish Mike’s Collision in Orlando, Fla.

For 30 years, BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision has been dedicated to returning customers’ vehicles to them in the best condition in the shortest time possible, while ensuring that each customers has an exceptional experience.

“Our goal has been to maintain communication with our customers to guarantee that we make it a positive experience during difficult times and know that Classic Collision will continue that same approach,” said BJ Penrod, former owner of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision.

Irish Mike’s Collision has been family-owned and operated with a longstanding reputation for great work, affordable prices and trustworthy service.

“We’re a fixture in the neighborhood and people know us and trust us; they come back to us for service even when they move out of the area and trust that Classic Collision too believes in loyalty,” said Michael Flynn, former owner
of Irish Mike’s Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Both BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision and Irish Mike’s Collision have been high performers along with customer-focused, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we
continue to expand our footprint across Colorado and Florida.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

