 Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Minnesota and Arizona

Consolidators

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn., and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.

Jason Stahl
Published:

Crossroads Collision Centers has been locally owned for over 40 years, serving the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. Their professional commitment to the highest quality service has made them the area’s preferred choice.

“We have made it our goal to make our customers’ lives easy, from pickup to delivery, and believe that Classic Collision will continue this approach with customers,” said Chad Wyttenbach, former owner of Crossroads Collision Center.

Since 1986, T&S Body Works has been a family-owned and operated collision center.

“We have provided the highest-quality auto body repairs for customers by our skilled teammates who take pride in themselves and the numerous satisfied clients who walk in and out of our doors every day,” said Scott Look, former owner of CARSTAR T&S Body Works. “We have complete faith in Classic Collision to provide the same quality repairs and customer service to our community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Crossroads Collision Center and T&S Body Works teams to the Classic Family,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “We admire their high-quality standards and are excited to build upon that in our Arizona and Minnesota markets.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

