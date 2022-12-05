Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota

Click Here to Read More

Roering Auto Body has been serving Saint Paul and the surrounding areas since 1982. Through their quality workmanship, attention to detail and prompt service, they have built a solid reputation of customer satisfaction.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with the most professional, courteous service and quality workmanship, and we believe that Classic Collision will continue that here in Saint Paul,” said Lisa Roering, former owner of Roering Auto Body.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are excited to be adding our third location to the Classic Family in the Minnesota market. We recognize the need for exceptional service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this growing market.”