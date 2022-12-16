 Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado - BodyShop Business
BodyShop Business

Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado

Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio

Crash Champions Expands to Connecticut

Crash Champions Expands in Maryland
Consolidators

Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, Colo.

The owners have been dedicated for the past 35 years to serving their customers’ needs throughout the vehicle repair by providing the most efficient, cost-effective methods available, while providing the highest quality repair and an exceptional customer service experience.

“Our philosophy as been to do the repair right the first time, and I know that Classic Collision will carry that on,” stated Gunnar Greenemeier, former owner of CARSTAR Highland Denver North & South Franchise.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We’re honored to welcome the CARSTAR Highland Denver North and South teams to the Classic family. We recognize their high service standards and dedication to customers and look forward to adding our fourth and fifth locations in the Colorado market.”

Collision repairers who are considering selling their businesses should visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

BodyShop Business