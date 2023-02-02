 Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Consolidators

Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson have both played major roles in Classic Collision’s growth to 212 locations.

Brinkman joined the Classic team in March of 2020 when Classic had 34 locations, and Cody Johnson joined the following year in January of 2021 with 57 locations nationwide. They have both played a major role in Classic’s growth to 212 locations today.

“We are putting the right structure and leaders in place to position our business for the next chapter of growth,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “Alex and Cody will be integral as we continue to advance our corporate acquisition strategy as well as expand our acquisition and real estate capabilities. We look forward to their continued contributions as they partner with some of the best businesses in the industry to continue to grow the Classic family.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

