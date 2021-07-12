Classic Collision Announces New Store Opening in California

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest store opening, Classic Collision Santa Ana, a brownfield location in Santa Ana, Calif. Classic Collision now operates a total of 79 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California and Alaska.

The new store features 19,000 square feet and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to provide auto body, glass and electronics repairs.

“We’re thrilled to expand our growth strategy,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “This year, we have been fortunate to welcome many great team members through acquisition. Now, Classic Collision’s startup model, which includes retrofit and new construction, provides even more opportunity for all stakeholders at Classic.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. Click here to start a confidential discussion today.